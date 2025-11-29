Felton, Kelley Each Scored a Goal for Utah in Friday Loss at Maverik Center
Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Connor Kelley Scores First Pro Goal in 4-2 Loss Salt Lake City, Utah - Connor Kelley scored his first professional goal and Christian Felton added a power play goal in a 4-2 loss to the Allen Americans on a Friday night at Maverik Center.
Allen's Harrison Blaisdell scored two goals in the first period, 5:01 and 8:11 into the contest. Colton Hargrove extended the Americans lead with a 5 on 3 power play goal 13:02 in. Utah got on the board exactly 19 minutes in as Connor Kelley scored his first professional goal on a one-timer from the high slot. Jack Ricketts and Neil Shea each picked up an assist. Rickets has 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists) in his last 5 games and Shea has a point in 7 of his last 8 games.
Utah cut into Allen's lead as Christian Felton scored a power play goal 6:30 into the second period. Utah now has a power play goal in 10 of their last 11 games. Allen's Colby McAuley scored an insurance goal 15:05 in to complete the scoring. Neither team scored in the third period.
Utah outshot Allen 34 to 15. Both teams used two goaltenders. Allen's Marco Costantini picked up the win as he saved 19 of 21 in the first 40 minutes of play. David Tendeck came in relief for the Americans and he stopped all 13 shots he saw. Utah's Dylan Wells saved 1 of 4 and was relieved by Kyle Keyser, who saved 10 of 11.
The final game in November for the Grizzlies will be on Saturday night against Allen at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.
3 stars
1. Harrison Blaisdell (Allen) - 2 goals, +1, 3 shots.
2. Braiden Simmons-Fischer (Allen) - 2 assists.
3. Colton Hargrove (Allen) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.
