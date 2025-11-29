Saigeon Scores, Royals Drop Opener in Trois-Rivières, 5-1
Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (9-5-2-0, 20 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (8-5-0-2, 18 PTS), 5-1, at Colisee Videotron on Friday, November 28th.
Goaltender Yaniv Perets (3-1-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 35 saves on 40 shots faced while Lions netminder Hunter Jones (5-1-0-0) earned the win in goal with 14 saves on 15 shots faced.
Trois-Rivieres rattled off two goals in a span of 1:10 from Anthony Poulin (2) at 15:11 and Joel Teasdale (1) at 16:01 for a two-goal lead after 20 minutes. Reading cut the deficit in half 1:21 into the second period on a power play goal by Brandon Saigeon (6). 2:18 later, at 3:39, Teasdale (2) restored the Lions' two-goal lead with his second goal of the game, 3-1.
Goals from Charles Martin (4 & 5) at 8:24 of the middle frame and 4:48 of the third period solidified Trois-Rivieres' route in the series opener, 5-1.
With the loss, the Royals fell to 9-5-2 overall and 6-2-2 on the road, having a point in 11 of their 16 games overall.
The Royals continue a three-in-three on the road against Trois-Rivières at the Colisee Videotron opening on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. before concluding the series on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
The Royals return home on Wednesday, December 4th for a Wild Wednesday promotional game, featuring $2 beer at select locations around the concourse, $2.50 ticket discount for college students and a $6.10 ticket discount in the Orange Zone.
For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).
For tickets to all regular season home games, visit: Single Game Tickets
-
