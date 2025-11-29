Rush Power Play Comes Alive in 6-2 Rout of Idaho

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush's Matt Hubbarde, Xavier Bernard, Parker Bowman, and Bobby Russell on game night

(RAPID CITY, SD)- Étienne Morin scored his first professional goal, Ryan Chyzowski buried in his 200th professional game, and the Rapid City Rush stomped the Idaho Steelheads, 6-2, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

The Rush's power play put forth their first multi-goal output of the season. Brett Davis and Bobby Russell each scored on the man advantage in the first period. Parker Bowman opened the scoring three-and-a-half minutes into the game, and Rapid City led 3-2 at the first intermission.

The second period was all Rapid City. Étienne Morin, Ryan Chyzowski, and Ryan Wagner all buried to build a 6-2 lead. In one of their best periods of the season, the Rush outshot Idaho 16-6 and held the Steelheads to very little offensively.

Rapid City's special teams did not stop with the 2-for-6 power play. The penalty kill pitched a perfect game with six successful kills, including two lengthy 5-on-3 opportunities and a 4-on-3.

Multiple milestones made the night special. Morin, Calgary's second-round pick in 2023, scored his first professional goal and tallied his first assist. Chyzowski picked up a goal and two points in his 200th professional game. Wagner scored a goal for the 10th time in the last 11 games, keeping his career-best scoring run alive.

In total, 12 different members of the Rush pointed. Four of them recorded multi-point games.

Connor Murphy won his fourth game of the season with a 35-for-37 performance. He stopped 29 consecutive shots after two first-period goals against. Ben Kraws took the loss, playing 40 minutes and making 20 saves on 26 shots.

The Rush's six-goal output marked a season-high. With the two victories in the books, Rapid City has clinched their first three-game series victory. They go for the sweep tomorrow night.

Next game: Saturday, November 29 vs. Idaho. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

