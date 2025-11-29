Knight Monsters Cast Their Spells Against Tulsa In 7-2 Win On Wizard Weekend

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, took down the Tulsa Oilers in the opening game of a three-game series by a score of 7 to 2.

Tahoe took control from the jump, as Kevin Wall, Devon Paliani, and Luke Adam all scored first-period goals against Oilers goaltender Christian Propp to jump out to an early 3-0 lead.

In the second, the Knight Monsters did not hold back. Sloan Stanick tallied his league-leading 13th goal of the season to make it 4-0. Wall added his second of the game, and Mike O'Leary scored at the end of the frame to make it 6-0 Knight Monsters heading into the final 20 minutes.

In the third, Tulsa finally got on the board with Konnor Smith's first goal of the season to make it 6-1. After Mike O'Leary scored on a penalty shot to make it 7-1, Easton Armstrong found the back of the net for his Oilers-leading seventh goal of the year to make it 7-2 Tahoe, but it was too little too late, as the Knight Monsters earned a big victory.

Cameron Whitehead continued to display wizardry in between the pipes, stopping 38 of 40 Oilers shots. The Knight Monsters only had four players who failed to record a point.

The Knight Monsters return home on Saturday, November 29, to take on the Tulsa Oilers at Tahoe Blue Event Center for the final night of Wizard Weekend. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

