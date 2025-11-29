K-Wings' Relentless Effort Stymied, Fall to Cyclones in OT

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (5-9-2-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, outshot and dominated the Cincinnati Cyclones (9-6-1-0) at times, but unfortunately fell in overtime Friday at Wings Event Center, 3-2.

Trailing by one heading into the third on the power play, rookie Hunter Strand (6) sent teddy bears flying with a top-shelf snipe at the 1:32 mark. On the play, Quinn Preston (12) fired a pass into the zone to the top of the crease, and Colson Gengenbach (3) rebound fell into Strand's lap on the left side of the crease.

The Cyclones responded with a strike at the 6:26 mark of the third, bringing the score to 2-1 Cincinnati.

Continuing his hot streak, Strand (7) fired a shot inside the left post to knot the game at two. On the setup, Davis Pennington (6) bullited a pass from above the right circle to Gengenbach (4), who immediately crossed to Strand for his second goal of the night at the 9:20 mark.

Unfortunately, the Cyclones found the back of the net twenty-one seconds into overtime.

Cincinnati took the early advantage with a goal at the 17:11 mark of the first, and neither team produced a goal in the second frame.

Jonathan Lemieux (1-4-1-0) was fantastic in net, making 30 saves. The K-Wings went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 1-for-4 on the power play. Kalamazoo also took the shot total 41-33 in the contest.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss game then saw 1,587 teddy bears thrown onto the ice, benefiting Toys for Tots.

Next up, the K-Wings hit the road for the first of back-to-back games in Bloomington at 8 p.m. EST on Friday, December 5, at Grossinger Motors Arena.

