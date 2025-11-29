Blades Win Track Meet, 6-3, Over Savannah

Florida Everblades' Jett Jones battles Savannah Ghost Pirates' Nick Granowicz, Zach Krajnik, and Evan Cormier

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades doubled up the Savannah Ghost Pirates 6-3 on Black Friday.

Once again, Florida got their offense moving early, as Reid Duke's redirect found its way in less than four minutes into the game. Later in the frame on the power play, Savannah's captain Logan Drevitch tied the game on the power play with a rebound goal.

Florida retook the lead on a second period breakaway goal from Hudson Elynuik, but Savannah scored twice in 1:47 to steal the lead away. To respond for Florida, Elynuik grabbed his second of the game to tie it minutes later. With less than two minutes to go in the second, Anthony Romano bashed home a rebound goal to give Florida a 4-3 lead entering the third.

In the final frame, Florida stymied Savannah's attack and kept them at bay while getting goals from Oliver Cooper and Romano 18 seconds apart to skate away with the 6-3 win. Will Cranley made 22 saves in the victorious effort for Florida.

Florida plays the Ghost Pirates again at 7:00 p.m. tomorrow night.

BLADES BITS

Nikita Susuyev played his first game with Florida since being reassigned from the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Duke, Elynuik, Romano, and Jordan Sambrook all had multi-point nights.

