Blades Win Track Meet, 6-3, Over Savannah
Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
Florida Everblades' Jett Jones battles Savannah Ghost Pirates' Nick Granowicz, Zach Krajnik, and Evan Cormier
(Florida Everblades)
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades doubled up the Savannah Ghost Pirates 6-3 on Black Friday.
Once again, Florida got their offense moving early, as Reid Duke's redirect found its way in less than four minutes into the game. Later in the frame on the power play, Savannah's captain Logan Drevitch tied the game on the power play with a rebound goal.
Florida retook the lead on a second period breakaway goal from Hudson Elynuik, but Savannah scored twice in 1:47 to steal the lead away. To respond for Florida, Elynuik grabbed his second of the game to tie it minutes later. With less than two minutes to go in the second, Anthony Romano bashed home a rebound goal to give Florida a 4-3 lead entering the third.
In the final frame, Florida stymied Savannah's attack and kept them at bay while getting goals from Oliver Cooper and Romano 18 seconds apart to skate away with the 6-3 win. Will Cranley made 22 saves in the victorious effort for Florida.
Florida plays the Ghost Pirates again at 7:00 p.m. tomorrow night.
BLADES BITS
Nikita Susuyev played his first game with Florida since being reassigned from the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Duke, Elynuik, Romano, and Jordan Sambrook all had multi-point nights.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades' Jett Jones battles Savannah Ghost Pirates' Nick Granowicz, Zach Krajnik, and Evan Cormier
ECHL Stories from November 28, 2025
- Saigeon Scores, Royals Drop Opener in Trois-Rivières, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Outshine Icemen with Late Goal to Win, 5-4 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Heartlanders Triumph in Overtime, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Blanked on Black Friday vs. Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Blades Win Track Meet, 6-3, Over Savannah - Florida Everblades
- South Carolina Mounts Two-Goal Comeback, Beat Greensboro in Overtime, 5-4 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Defeated in Black Friday Contest against Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- Savannah Drops Weekend Opener - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- K-Wings' Relentless Effort Stymied, Fall to Cyclones in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- 'Clones Outlast K-Wings, Win 3-2 in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Battle with Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Komets Collect Two Points in Fishers - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers Scale Walleye, 5-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- McCallum, Hudson Lead Mariners to Comeback Win - Maine Mariners
- Hawkins Records a Point in 8th Straight Game as Toledo Falls 5-2 to Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Grabs Overtime Point in 2-1 Loss to Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Win OT Thriller over Railers, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Arno Tiefensee Reassigned to Texas Stars, Ben Kraws Reassigned to Idaho - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - November 28 - ECHL
- Nikita Susuyev Reassigned to Florida - Florida Everblades
- Jordan Papirny Recalled to Henderson Ahead of Wizard Weekend - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Grizzlies Gameday: Black Friday at Maverik Center - November 28, 2025 Allen at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Admirals Receive Kevin Conley on Loan from Manitoba Moose - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Return Home to Face Ghost Pirates - Florida Everblades
- Americans Looking for a Series Win in Utah - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.