Americans Take Two in a Row in Utah

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), played the middle game of a three-game series with the Grizzlies on Friday night in Utah, and it was the Americans winning their second in a row by a score of 4-2

The Americans jumped on the board first in the opening frame as Spencer Asuchak won a puck battle in front of the Utah net and passed the puck to Harrison Blaisdell, who used a screen to beat Grizzlies goalie Dylan Wells through the five-hole for his fourth goal of the season putting the Americans on top 1-0. The Harrison Blaisdell show was not done in the first frame as Quinn Warmuth's pass found Harrison Blaisdell's stick. Blaisdell fired a shot from the right circle that beat Dylan Wells to give Allen a 2-0 lead. The Americans would earn a 5-on-3 power play later in the period and it wouldn't take Colton Hargrove long to cash in. Hargrove took a pass from Brayden Watts and fired a one-timer past Dylan Wells, sending him to an early shower and giving Allen a 3-0 lead. Utah finally scored late in the period to cut the lead to 3-1. Connor Kelley with his first goal of the season. The Americans had a 3-1 lead after the first period.

The Grizzlies cut the lead to one goal in the second period as Christian Felton scored on the power play. His second goal of the year and the earlier 3-0 lead was now just a goal lead. The Americans would respond nine minutes later when Colby McAuley scored his second goal in as many games. His second of the season and third point. The Americans regained their two-goal lead despite just six shots total through 40 minutes of play.

The third period saw less goals but more physical play by both teams. Utah outshot the Americans 11-9 in the third period and 32-15 for the game but the Americans won the series taking the first two games and now go after the series sweep on Saturday night.

The final game of the two-week road trip is on Saturday night at the Maverik Center. Game time is 8:10 PM North Texas time.

The Americans return home on Wednesday morning, December 3rd for the second School Day Game of the year. Puck drop is at 10:30 AM CST. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.

They Said it:

Steve Martinson:'We are starting to heat up offensively and we were very physical. All the hits will add up over the next 12 periods ."

Brad Morrison: " Playing for a coach like Steve Martinson makes you a better player. If we continue to work hard each game the two points will keep coming. This is a talented group."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - H. Blaisdell

2. ALN - B. Simmons-Fischer

3. ALN - C. Hargrove

