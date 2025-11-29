Nailers Scale Walleye, 5-2

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers forward Cole Tymkin after one of his goals

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers forward Cole Tymkin after one of his goals(Wheeling Nailers)

TOLEDO, OH - For many Wheeling fans, there isn't much more satisfaction than hearing 8,300 fans at Huntington Center silenced. The Wheeling Nailers achieved that with another stellar performance on Friday night against the Toledo Walleye. The Nailers scored three times in a span of 1:39 in the first period to build a 3-0 lead. Wheeling added two more in the second for what turned out to be a 5-2 final score. Scooter Brickey netted the first two goals of his professional career, while Cole Tymkin also posted a two-goal night. Jake Smith earned his sixth win in a row with 30 saves. The Nailers improved to a league-leading 13-3-0 on the year.

The Nailers fended off an early five-shot attack by Toledo, then immediately turned things in their favor with three goals in a span of 1:39. The first strike came at the 7:19 mark. Mike Posma dropped a pass back to Craig Armstrong, who was entering the offensive zone. Armstrong took a few strides in, then wired a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the cage. 57 seconds later, Brayden Edwards delivered a feed into the slot for Scooter Brickey, who drilled his first professional goal into the right side of the net. The assist gave Edwards a six-game point streak to match the team's season-high. 42 seconds after that, Cole Tymkin tickled the twine with a one-timer from just inside of the center point, which was set up by Eric Parker. That goal chased Toledo starter Liam Soulière from the crease after just five shots in 8:58.

The Walleye temporarily cut into the Wheeling lead just three seconds after a power play expired. Riley McCourt's shot from the right point whistled wide of the net, but pounded off of the end boards to produce a rebound. Tanner Dickinson scooped up the loose puck and squeezed a shot between Jake Smith's right skate and the left post. The Nailers bounced right back and extended their lead with two goals in the final four minutes of the middle frame. Parker tossed a pass into the right circle for Tymkin, who spun around and launched his second of the night into the right side of the goal. Wheeling then converted on the power play to go ahead, 5-1. Matthew Quercia took a feed along the goal line from Connor Lockhart, then immediately snapped a pass of his own to Brickey, who powered home his second of the tilt.

Jordan Ernst picked up the lone marker in the third period with a wrist shot from the right circle for Toledo, as the Nailers were victorious, 5-2.

Jake Smith earned the win for Wheeling, as he denied 30 of the 32 shots he faced. Liam Souliere was the losing goaltender for the Walleye, as he gave up three goals on five shots, before being replaced by Nolan Lalonde, who was 11-of-13 in relief.

The Nailers will return home on Saturday night at 7:10 to begin a two-game series against Cincinnati. Saturday will be Bluey Night, and and fans will be able to meet Bluey and get pictures taken throughout the night. Sunday at 4:10 is Pups & Pucks Day, when fans can bring their dogs to the game. The annual Puppy Parade will take place during the first intermission, plus there will be a post game skate with odd-numbered players. Also coming up in the near future is Wizards & Wands: Spells in the Snow on Saturday, December 6th at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.