Thunder Blanked on Black Friday vs. Mavericks
Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Jack LaFontaine made 19 saves and helped Kansas City blank Wichita on Black Friday, 1-0, at Cable Dahmer Arena.
David Cotton scored the lone goal of the contest in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Matt Davis suffered the loss, stopping 30 shots.
Wichita was outshot by a wide margin in the first period, 14-3. Both goalies held their ground and it went scoreless into the second.
The Mavericks broke the ice at 3:59 of the second. Tian Rask was assessed the first minor penalty of the evening as he was sent off for a high stick. David Cotton redirected a shot from Marcus Crawford and beat Davis to make it 1-0.
In the third, Wichita had a carry-over power play after Luke Loheit was called for a cross check at 19:22 of the second. The Thunder were unsuccessful on the opportunity.
Wichita was awarded another chance at 7:31 when Jimmy Glynn was whistled for a hook. The Mavericks held the Thunder power play at bay, killing off all three chances.
Davis was pulled with just over a minute to go in the contest, but the Thunder couldn't get the equalizer.
Wichita gave up a power play goal for the first time in its last 10 chances for the opponent. The Thunder were held to a season-low for shots in a period (3 in the first) and shots in a game (19).
Jake Wahlin skated in his 300th ECHL contest. Michal Stinil led Wichita with three shots and was assessed a 10-minute misconduct late in the game.
The Thunder returns home tomorrow night for the first time since November 7 to host the Mavericks. Opening faceoff is set for 6:05 p.m.
Single game tickets for all games are on sale now. Wichita returns home on Saturday, November 29 against Kansas City for Star Wars Night. Get our Star Wars four pack, which includes four tickets and two lightsabers for just $80! Buy tickets HERE.
Season tickets are still on sale for the 2025-26 season. Lock in your seats and catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE now to learn how you can get your seats reserved and start paying now.
