Thunder Blanked on Black Friday vs. Mavericks

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Jack LaFontaine made 19 saves and helped Kansas City blank Wichita on Black Friday, 1-0, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

David Cotton scored the lone goal of the contest in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Matt Davis suffered the loss, stopping 30 shots.

Wichita was outshot by a wide margin in the first period, 14-3. Both goalies held their ground and it went scoreless into the second.

The Mavericks broke the ice at 3:59 of the second. Tian Rask was assessed the first minor penalty of the evening as he was sent off for a high stick. David Cotton redirected a shot from Marcus Crawford and beat Davis to make it 1-0.

In the third, Wichita had a carry-over power play after Luke Loheit was called for a cross check at 19:22 of the second. The Thunder were unsuccessful on the opportunity.

Wichita was awarded another chance at 7:31 when Jimmy Glynn was whistled for a hook. The Mavericks held the Thunder power play at bay, killing off all three chances.

Davis was pulled with just over a minute to go in the contest, but the Thunder couldn't get the equalizer.

Wichita gave up a power play goal for the first time in its last 10 chances for the opponent. The Thunder were held to a season-low for shots in a period (3 in the first) and shots in a game (19).

Jake Wahlin skated in his 300th ECHL contest. Michal Stinil led Wichita with three shots and was assessed a 10-minute misconduct late in the game.

The Thunder returns home tomorrow night for the first time since November 7 to host the Mavericks. Opening faceoff is set for 6:05 p.m.

