Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Battle with Fort Wayne

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night. After a chippy, back-and-forth battle, Fort Wayne forced overtime and took a 5-4 victory after Nick Deakin-Poot scored the game winner.

1ST PERIOD

Tyler Kobryn opened the scoring with a small breakaway chance early in the first period. At 3:00, he scored his first goal with the Indy Fuel. Jadon Joseph and Connor Joyce claimed the assists.

At 10:34, Sahil Panwar took the game's first penalty for high sticking to put the Fuel on the penalty kill. Despite being shorthanded, Jesse Tucker scored to make it 2-0 in favor of the Fuel at 11:35. Joseph and Tyson Feist had the assists on that goal.

Just eighteen seconds later, Fort Wayne's Blake Murray scored to make it 2-1 while still on the power play.

Time expired on the period without much more activity, with the Fuel outshooting the Komets, 6-5 while leading 2-1 after one period.

2ND PERIOD

Alex Aleardi tied the game up at 2-2 with a wrap-around goal at 4:03.

At 5:57, Fuel captain Chris Cameron took a cross checking penalty to put Indy on the penalty kill once again.

With thirteen seconds left in that penalty, Fort Wayne's Kirill Tyutyayev took an interference penalty at 7:45. Panwar capitalized on it with a power play goal at 9:01. Matt Petgrave and Lee Lapid had the assists on that goal.

At 11:01, Jesse Tucker took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a fight broke out between both teams. James Stefan scored on the power play for the Komets to make it 3-3.

Things got progressively chippier as the period went on and at 13:05, Nick Deakin-Poot and Indy's Jadon Joseph exchanged blows and each took a roughing penalty. Deakin-Poot's was a double minor while Joseph's was two minutes.

About three minutes later, the same thing happened between Indy's Dustin Manz and Fort Wayne's Dru Krebs except Fort Wayne ended up with the power play.

After two periods, the score remained tied 3-3, while Indy outshot Fort Wayne, 20-11.

3RD PERIOD

Former Fuel player Zach Jordan took a slashing penalty just 32 seconds into the third period.

Panwar capitalized with his second power play goal of the night. This time Jordan Martin and Lee Lapid had the assists. This put the Fuel up 4-3.

At 8:46, Jordan Martin took a high sticking penalty which put the Fuel back on the penalty kill. Despite heavy pressure from the Komets, Indy killed it off.

Fort Wayne's Stefan scored his second goal of the game at 15:21 to tie it up once again, 4-4.

Both teams had a few more chances before time expired in regulation and the game headed to overtime.

OVERTIME

On a small breakaway just 33 seconds into the overtime period, Deakin-Poot scored on the first shot of the period.

Despite outshooting the Komets, 33-23, Indy fell 5-4 in overtime.







ECHL Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.