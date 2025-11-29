Worcester Grabs Overtime Point in 2-1 Loss to Thunder

Worcester Railers defenseman Michael Ferrandino (right) vs. the Adirondack Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Worcester Railers HC (6-8-1-1) fell to the Adirondack Thunder (7-4-2-1) in overtime on Friday, November 28th, with a final score of 2-1 at Harding Mazzotti Arena in front of a crowd of 4911. The Railers will take on the Thunder again tomorrow evening, November 29th, again at the Harding Mazzotti Arena. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Adirondack got the first goal of the game from T.J. Friedmann (1-0-1), assisted by fellow fourth-liner Chase McLane (0-1-1) 2:47 in the first. Worcester's Riley Ginnell (1-0-1), assisted by Ross Mitton (0-1-1) and Ryan Miotto (0-1-1), answered the Thunder goal at 10:39 in the third, which brought the game's score up to 1-1. The final goal of the game came from Adirondack's Brannon McManus (1-0-1) in overtime to bring the score up 2-1 final in favor of the Thunder.

The Railers found a quick offensive position against the Thunder to start the night, gaining two shots on goal before Adirondack could take control of the puck. Despite the aggressive start, less than three minutes into the first, Adirondack's T.J. Friedmann (2nd) was able to take an early lead for the team with their first shot on goal successfully slipping past the left shoulder of Railers' goaltender Parker Gahagan, one of Worcester's newest additions to the team following Henrik Tikknanen's reassignment to Bridgeport. Neither team managed to find the net again for the remainder of the period. Worcester spent some time in the defensive zone as Adirondack outshot the Railers 12-7 for the first 20 minutes. There were no penalties or power plays for either side.

Worcester came out swinging in the second with an early fighting major for Lincoln Hatten and Adirondack's Jacob Graves, who dropped gloves at 1:57 and each gained an additional two minutes for removing helmets preemptively. Another mid-period penalty from MacAuley Carson at 11:13 would put Worcester on their first penalty kill of the night, the first of the game for either team. The Railers had a brief moment of even strength play against the Thunder before a collision at the blue line between Worcester's Cam McDonald and Adirondack's Matt Salhany put Worcester in search of their first short-handed goal of the season as McDonald headed to the box for two minutes for cross-checking at 15:59. The Railers managed to accumulate just four shots on goal to Adirondack's 10 in the second. Despite attempts from players such as Ross Mitton and Anthony Callin, Worcester remained shut out against Adirondack to close the period. Final penalty counts were four for Worcester and two for Adirondack for the second.

The tides looked to be turning in favor of Worcester for the third period. The Railers gained the majority of puck possession for the first 10 minutes of play, collecting eight shots on goal-their highest number of shots in any singular period of the night. With most of Worcester's playing time being in the offensive zone in the third, the Railers' would tie the game with their only goal of the night from Riley Ginnell (2nd), who sank a one-timer into the net at 10:39. Ginnell's goal was initially set up by an overhead shot from teammate Ross Mitton, which put the puck behind Adirondack's net for Ryan Miotto to retrieve with a wrap-around pass to Ginnell for the point to make it 1-1. The tied game pushed both teams into overtime as neither Adirondack nor Worcester was able to take the lead to close the third. An early overtime goal on the only shot of the extra frame from Adirondack's Brannon McManus (7th) ended the night with a final score of 2-1 in favor of Adirondack.

NOTES:

Three stars: 3rd Star: Parker Gahagan (28 saves, 2GA, .933 SV%), 2nd Star: Jakub Málek (21 saves, 1GA, .955 SV%), 1st Star: Brannon McManus (1-0-1, GWG, +1, 3 shots)... Final shots were 30-22 in favor of Adirondack... Jakub Málek (1-0-1-0) made 21 saves on 22 shots and Parker Gahagen (0-1-0-0) made 28 saves on 30 shots while Tristan Lennox served as backup... Worcester went 0-for-0 on power plays while Adirondack went 0-for-2... The Railers are now 0-1-1-0 this season vs. the Thunder and 0-0-1-0 at Harding Mazzotti Arena...Parker Gahagen, Gleb Veremyev, and Macauley Carson all made their Worcester Railers debuts...Max Dorrington (SUS), Tanner Schachle (IR), Porter Schachle (IR), TJ Walsh (IR), Brendan Dowler (DNP), Thomas Gale (IR) did not dress for Worcester...

