Jordan Papirny Recalled to Henderson Ahead of Wizard Weekend

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goaltender Jordan Papirny has been recalled to the Henderson Silver Knights.

Papirny currently holds a 5-2-0 record this season in seven appearances with the Knight Monsters, where he also added a 3.53 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Papirny, who is on an AHL contract, has appeared in 14 games with Henderson over his career, but has yet to see game action this season.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, November 28, to take on the Tulsa Oilers at Tahoe Blue Event Center for the first night of Wizard Weekend. Puck drop is at 7 pm.







