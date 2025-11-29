Heartlanders Triumph in Overtime, 3-2

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Bloomington, IL - Iowa Heartlanders forward Matt Sop scored the overtime-winning goal at 4:25, and the Heartlanders stormed past the Bloomington Bison in overtime, 3-2, Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena. Sop sniped a wrist shot past Dryden McKay on a two-on-one rush, the Heartlanders' first goal since the first period. Riley Mercer made 31 saves on 33 shots for the Heartlanders in the victory. McKay made 35 saves on 38 shots in defeat.

The Heartlanders have points in back-to-back games against Bloomington (1-0-1-0 this week).

Thomas Stewart scored the opening goal of the game with 8:36 remaining in the first period. Isaac Johnson found Stewart alone in the crease, who tapped the puck past McKay for his second goal in two games. Keltie-Jeri Leon scored a similar goal on a cross-crease pass from Sop with 6:49 remaining in the frame, sending Iowa to the first intermission with a 2-0 lead.

The Bison broke through at 8:50 of the second period with a goal from Kyle Jackson; he batted the puck out of the air and past Mercer for his sixth of the season. Bloomington evened the game at two with a goal from Mark Kaleinikovas with 6:17 to go in the second.

Iowa is next at home for Landers Classic on Sun., Nov. 30 at 3:00 p.m. Following Sunday's showdown, the Heartlanders visit Kansas City on Wed., Dec. 3 at 7:05 p.m. and then host Kansas City for the Best Field Trip Ever on Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m.







