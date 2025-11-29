Preview: Royals vs. Lions, November 29th - Game 17/72

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (9-5-2-0, 20 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-in-three on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions (8-5-0-2, 18 pts) at the Colisée Vidéotron on Saturday, November 29th at 3:00 p.m. before concluding on Sunday, November 30th at 3:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 17 of the regular season having dropped their last two games for a record of 9-5-2-0 for 20 points. Prior to the series opener loss to the Lions, the Royals split their four-game series with the Wheeling Nailers with four of a possible eight points earned. The Royals have earned a point in two of their last four road games (1-2-1) and eight of their 10 road games overall (6-2-2).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goal (7) and points (16) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (11).

Scouting the Lions:

Trois-Rivières has opened their regular season at 8-5-0-2 for 18 points and victories in four of their last five games played, and five wins through 11 games played in November (5-4-2). Prior to defeating the Royals in the series opener, 5-1, the Lions dropped three of the prior six games between Worcester (0-2-0), Norfolk (2-1-0) and Adirondack (1-0-0).

ECHL affiliates to the Montreal Canadians (NHL) and Laval Rocket (AHL), Trois-Rivières is led by third-year head coach Ron Choules (84-54-18). 2024-25 Trois-Rivières leading scorer Anthony Beauregard (25-42-67 in 67 GP) ties Charles Martin for the team-lead in goals (5) while forward Tommy Cormier is first on the Lions in assists (12) and points (14).

- All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂ­Ã°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!







