Arno Tiefensee Reassigned to Texas Stars, Ben Kraws Reassigned to Idaho

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced two corresponding moves ahead of Friday's game against Rapid City.

First, goaltender Arno Tiefensee was reassigned by the Dallas Stars (NHL) to the Texas Stars (AHL). In addition, goaltender Ben Kraws was reassigned by the Dallas Stars to the Steelheads after beginning the season with Texas.

Tiefensee, 23, has started nine games for the Steelheads this season, earning a record of 6-1-2 with a 2.64 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

The German goaltender leaves the Steelheads on a seven-game point streak, with the Steelheads posting a 6-0-1-0 record in Tiefensee's last seven starts. He is currently tied for third among ECHL goaltenders with six wins in net.

The 6-foot-4 netminder is in line for his first AHL experience after being drafted in the fifth round (157th overall) by Dallas in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a two-year entry-level contract with Dallas on April 11.

Ben Kraws rejoins the Steelheads after appearing in 40 games for Idaho last year in his rookie campaign. He posted a record of 23-12-5 with a 2.88 goals against average and a .910 save percentage.

The Cranbury, NJ native began this season in the AHL with Texas, posting a record of 0-3-0-0 in four appearances with a 4.34 goals against average and an .840 save percentage. He previously spent time with the Stars (AHL) in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, with a record of 4-3-0-0 in seven starts across those two years.

The 6-foot-5 goaltender signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Dallas Stars on June 17.

