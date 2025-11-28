Admirals Receive Kevin Conley on Loan from Manitoba Moose

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today that forward Kevin Conley has been loaned to the Admirals.

Conley, 28, returns to Norfolk after recording two goals in five games with the Manitoba Moose this season, including one goal in three games since being reassigned following his two-goal performance on Admirals Fight Cancer Night, which helped lift Norfolk to a 3-2 overtime win over the Adirondack Thunder.

Conley will continue to wear No. 20 for the Admirals.

The Admirals return home this weekend for a pair of games against the Maine Mariners, beginning with Black Friday Blowout on Friday night inside Norfolk Scope. Fans can take advantage of some of the biggest ticket deals of the season, perfect for early holiday shopping or a post-Thanksgiving night out. The weekend continues with Faith and Family Night on Saturday. Both games are set for 7:05 p.m. puck drops and will air live locally on The Spot 27.







