Americans Looking for a Series Win in Utah

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans on the attack against the Utah Grizzlies

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the middle game of a three-game series tonight in Utah against the Grizzlies. The Americans ended their six-game losing streak on Thanksgiving Eve

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: Wednesday, December 3rd vs Utah Grizzlies, 10:30 AM CST

Thanksgiving Eve: The Americans ended their six-game losing streak on Wednesday night beating the Utah Grizzlies 4-2 at the Maverik Center. Utah jumped on the board first as Jack Ricketts scored his 7th goal of the season to make it 1-0 Utah. Former Americans forward JC Campagna had the primary assist. Hank Crone tied the game seven minutes later with his 3rfofd goal of the year. Michael Gildon put Allen on top 2-1 in the second with his 6th goal of the year. Reed Lebster tied the game for a second time two minutes later with a shorthanded goal. Brayden Watts, who had a goal called back earlier in the game would not be denied a second time, scoring his 6th with just a little over two minutes remaining. Colby McAuley added an empty-net goal with 10 seconds remaining to secure the win. The Americans outshot Utah 30-24 for the game.

Streak Over: The Allen Americans six-game losing streak was the longest of the season for Allen, and the second longest in the league this year. The Orlando Solar Bears have the longest losing streak of the season at 11 games.

Power Play Leaders: Michael Gildon leads the Americans with two Power Play Goals. Sam Sedley leads Allen with five power play assists.

Streaking: Hank Crone's third goal of the season on Wednesday night extended his point streak to four games which ties his longest point streak of the year. He has two goals and three assists over that stretch. Crone is tied with Andre Anania for second on the team in scoring with nine points (3 goals and 6 assists).

Road Woes Over: The Americans had dropped five straight road games until their 4-2 win over Utah on Wednesday night. The Americans are 2-3-2 away from home this season

From the Affiliation: After winning his first two American Hockey League starts goalie Jackson Parsons has dropped two straight games. In those two losses he has given up 12 goals. He has a record of 3-2 with a 2.81 goals against average. Mark Duarte has three points in eight games with the Senators. Danny Katic has appeared in four AHL games and is still looking for his first point.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans

Overall: 5-6-3

Home: 3-3-1

Away: 2-3-2

Last 10: 4-4-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (12) Brayden Watts

Goals: (6) Brayden Watts and Michael Gildon

Power Play Goals: (2) Michael Gildon

Assists: (8) Andre Anania

Power Play Assists (5) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals: (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists (1) Brayden Watts

+/- (+3) Andre Anania

PIM's (27) Thomas Caron

Utah Grizzlies:

Overall: 7-7-2

Home: 1-4-1

Away: 6-3-1

Last 10: 5-4-1

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Points: (13) Tyler Gratton

Goals: (8) Reed Lebster

Power Play Goals: (3) Neal Shea

Assists: (9) Tyler Gratton and Aidan Hansen-Bukata

Power Play Assists (5) Aidan Hansen-Bukata

Shorthanded Goals: (2) Reed Lebster

Shorthanded Assists (1) Aidan Hansen-Bukata

+/- (+3) Colby Enns

PIM's (37) Rilen Kovacevic

