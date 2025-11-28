ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced that Bloomington's Brenden Datema has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #223, Bloomington at Iowa, on Nov. 26.

Datema is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 13:41 of the third period.

Datema will miss Bloomington's game vs. Iowa tonight (Nov. 28).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







