Oilers Beaten by Door-Busting Knight Monsters on Black Friday
Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
Stateline, Nev. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 7-2 to the Tahoe Knight Monsters at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Friday Center.
Despite a five-goal differential in the final score, the game was level through the opening half of the first period. Kevin Wall broke the deadlock 12:46 in, slamming a cross-zone one timer to set the Knight Monsters up 1-0. Devin Paliani tipped a slapshot from the lip of the crease with 3:08 left in the period, extending Tahoe's lead to 2-0. Luke Adam scored the eventual death nell with less than 20 seconds left in period one, shoveling the puck from a feed from beneath the goal line.
Sloan Stanick scored his league-leading 13th goal of the season with three seconds left in the game's opening half to place the Knight Monster up 4-0. Wall netted his second of the night and fifth of the season series 1:27 later, resulting in the replacement of Christian Propp between the Oilers' pipes by newly- signed netminder Troy Kobryn. Mike O'leary scored Tahoe's sixth unanswered tally with 5:09 remaining in the frame.
Konnor Smith placed Tulsa on the board with his first as an Oiler five minutes into the final frame. The Ducks-contracted defenseman strolled through the slot from the blue line before blowing the puck by Cameron Whitehead to make it 6-1. O'leary returned Tulsa's deficit to five with 11:31 remaining on a breakaway conversion. Easton Armstrong notched his third of the season series with less than three minutes remaining, jumping on a turnover before rifling his team-leading seventh of the season above Whitehead's glove. Armstrong's goal was the final of the game, ensuring the Oilers won the third period 2-1 in the 7-2 routing.
The Oilers aim to force a rubber match in game two-of-three on Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. CT, 7 p.m. PT at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.
