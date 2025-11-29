Komets Collect Two Points in Fishers

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets traveled to Fishers to take on the Fuel on Friday and left with a 5-4 overtime win.

The Fuel scored early in the first period with a goal at 3:00 and followed it up with a short-handed goal at 11:35. While still on the man advantage, Blake Murray scored the Komets' first power-play goal since November 15 at 11:53 with assists going to Matthew Brown and Alex Aleardi.

In a penalty-filled second period, Alex Aleradi grabbed his eighth goal of the season on a wraparound to tie the game 2-2 at 4:03. At 9:01, Sahil Panwar found the back of the net over the shoulder of Komet goaltender Nathan Day to return the lead to the Fuel. The Komets returned to the power-play late in the period, resulting in James Stefan scoring his ninth of the season off a pass from Jalen Smereck to knot the game at three heading into the second intermission.

In the third period, Zach Jordon was charged with slashing just 32 seconds into the stanza, leading to Indy's fourth goal of the night. With the score 4-3, Stefan netted his second of the game at 15:21, beating Indy goalie Owen Flores to knot the game once again.

The game was settled in overtime, when Smereck laid a perfect pass onto the tape of Nick Deakin-Poot at center ice, leading to the game-winning goal at:33. Smereck finished the game with three assists as Nathan Day got the win, making 29 saves.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.