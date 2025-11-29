McCallum, Hudson Lead Mariners to Comeback Win

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, overcame a third period deficit for a 3-2 road win over the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night. Lynden McCallum and Jacob Hudson scored back-to-back goals early in the third to flip the game in their favor.

The Admirals netted the lone goal of the first 20 minutes, as Justin Dureau received a feed at the side of the net from Josh McDougall, and slipped one past Luke Cavallin at 5:47. The Mariners mustered just four shots in the first.

Sebastian Vidmar tied things up with a power play goal at 1:55 of the second, as he scooped up a rebound produced by a Tristan Thompson point shot. The game was tied for just 22 seconds, before Norfolk's Kevin Conley beat Cavallin's stick side with a wrist shot from the left circle. The Admirals carried a 2-1 lead into the third.

At 2:38 of the third period, Lynden McCallum found the equalizer, set up with a great feed at the goal line by defenseman Zach Massicotte to make it a 2-2 game. Just over a minute later, the Mariners struck again, this time with the top line, to take their first lead of the game. Brooklyn Kalmikov took a puck from Jacob Hudson in the right wing corner and returned it to him for a quick one-timer that dribbled through Admirals netminder Alex Worthington at 3:53. From there, the Mariners were able to hang on, behind 23 saves from Luke Cavallin to defeat Norfolk for a second consecutive game.

The Mariners (9-4-2-1) and Admirals play again on Saturday night, another 7:05 puck drop at The Scope. The Mariners return to home ice next Saturday, December 6th against the Adirondack Thunder for the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bath Savings. The puck drops at 6:00 PM and the Mariners will wear special "Teddy Bear Toss jerseys" which will be auctioned via DASH. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a winter beanie, presented by The Downs.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.