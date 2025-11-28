Blades Return Home to Face Ghost Pirates

Florida Everblades forward Kyle Betts takes a shot against the Savannah Ghost Pirates

ESTERO, Fla. - After opening the week on the road against Orlando and Jacksonville, the Florida Everblades return to Hertz Arena on Friday night for a Black Friday matchup with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The Blades enter the night playing some of their best hockey of the season, posting a 5-1-1-0 mark over their last seven games to climb to the top of the South Division with 22 points, two ahead of South Carolina. Florida's rise to first place has been powered by a 7-3-1-0 record inside the division. The Everblades extended their win streak to three with a 4-0 victory in Orlando on Monday before falling 3-2 in overtime Wednesday in Jacksonville despite a 43-23 shot advantage.

Florida's new-look line of Reid Duke, Anthony Romano, and Hudson Elynuik has sparked the offense this week, accounting for four of the team's six goals. Elynuik has registered three points (2g-1a) in his last two games since joining the club, Romano has produced five points in his last three outings including back-to-back multi-point efforts, and Duke leads the team with 13 points (5g-8a). The blue line has also been a catalyst, with defensemen earning points in five straight games and contributing to all four goals in Monday's win over Orlando.

Savannah enters tonight's matchup with a 6-3-2-1 record and 15 points, sitting sixth in the South Division. The Ghost Pirates have not played since November 22, when they dropped a 4-3 decision to Tahoe. Offensively, they are led by Robert Mastrosimone (14 points) and defenseman Dennis Cesana, who ranks fourth among ECHL blueliners with 12 points. Savannah also boasts the league's fourth-ranked power play at 24.4 percent. Last season, the Blades held the upper hand in the series, posting an 8-3-0-0 record in 11 meetings, including a 3-2-0-0 mark at Hertz Arena.

Following tonight's Black Friday clash these two teams will conclude the two-game set Saturday night at Hertz Arena with a 7:00 p.m. opening faceoff.

