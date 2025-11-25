Blades Ride Fast Start to 4-0 Win over Bears

Florida Everblades exchange congratulations along the bench

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades started fast and never looked back on Monday night posting a convincing 4-0 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears.

Newcomer Hudson Elynuik delivered both first-period goals for the Florida Everblades in just his second game with the club, giving the Blades an early 2-0 advantage over Orlando. His first came 4:20 into the opening frame on a one-timer from the right circle, set up by a perfect cross-ice feed from Quinton Burns, who recorded his first professional point on the play. Elynik doubled the lead with 7:51 remaining after deflecting a Connor Doherty shot following a costly Solar Bears turnover. Goaltender Will Cranley kept Orlando off the board, turning aside all three shots he faced on a late power play. The two early goals continued Florida's momentum in opening frames, marking the team's third straight game with a first-period tally.

Trailing by a pair of goals to begin the middle stanza the hosts pressed early offering the first five shots of the second period including four in the opening minute, but Will Cranley held strong, preserving Florida's two-goal lead. The Blades seized momentum right back, firing 10 of the next 11 shots and increasing their lead on a 5-on-3 power play when Reid Duke, who had drawn the penalty moments earlier, drilled a one-timer off a pass from Gianfranco Cassaro for his fifth goal of the season, tying him for the team lead. Hudson Elynik nearly completed the hat trick minutes later, but Harrison Meneghin flashed the glove to keep it a three-goal game. Florida continued to dictate the pace as the period wore on, and the physical tone elevated shortly after when Oliver Cooper dropped the gloves with Ryan Dickinson with 5:20 remaining, earning a quick takedown in his third fight of the season. The Everblades outshot Orlando 13-8 in the period, and Cranley helped Florida kill off another late Solar Bears power play to send the Blades into the second intermission holding a 3-0 lead.

Florida's offense continued to roll in the third period, as Kyle Penney capped off the scoring by sniping his third of the year at the 7:10 mark of the final frame. The Blades doubled up Orlando in shots during the period 10-5, showcasing another composed road performance. Will Cranley was outstanding throughout the night, posting a 20-save shutout and backstopping Florida through four successful penalty kills.

Monday night's victory improved the Everblades to 10-5-0-1, extending their win streak to three games.

Florida now sits atop the South Division standings with 21 points and owns a 7-2-0-0 record this season away from Hertz Arena.

Game Sheet

Blades Bites

Florida is now 3-0 this season at the Kia Center outscoring Orlando 14-2 across the three meetings

The Blades have now scored first-period goals in three straight games and are now 6-1 when scoring the game's first goal

The Everblades have had defenseman record points in four straight games and had a blueliner factor into all four goals in Monday's victory

