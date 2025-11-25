Tikkanen & Nurmi Called up to American Hockey League

Published on November 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers goaltender Henrik Tikkanen

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers goaltender Henrik Tikkanen(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today goaltender Henrik Tikkanen and forward Jesse Nurmi have been assigned to the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League by the New York Islanders.

Tikkanen, 25, has played in eight games for the Railers this season, going 5-2-1 with a 2.03 goals against average, a .929 save percentage and two shutouts. He is currently 11th in the ECHL in goals against average and is tied for second in the league in shutouts. He was just named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week on Monday.

The Lohja, Finland native has seen action in 73 career games with Worcester going 36-30-6 with six shutouts, a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. Tikkanen' six shutouts in his career with the Railers tie him with Mitch Gillam for most all-time in franchise history. Tikkanen is eight wins behind Gillam for the all-time team lead in wins. He has appeared in 48 career games with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League where he is 14-24-5 with one shutout, a 3.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .890.

Nurmi, 20, is in his first professional season in North America. He has played in 11 games for Worcester this season, totaling two points (1G, 1A). Nurmi was originally assigned to Worcester on October 30th alongside Jesse Pulkkinen.

Worcester Regional Airport is the official airport of the Worcester Railers HC and presenting partner of all Railers transactions.

508 Club Memberships are now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.