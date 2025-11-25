Romain Rodzinski Signs PTO with AHL's Syracuse Crunch

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Romain Rodzinski has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Rodzinski, 23, has skated in 14 games this season for South Carolina and has tallied five points (2g, 3a) with a +2 rating. On Sunday in Atlanta, the blueliner skated in his 100th professional game of his career and added an assist in the 1st period.

The Stingrays acquired Rodzinski in a trade with the Idaho Steelheads in February and he helped South Carolina's back end have the fewest goals against in the ECHL. In March, Rodzinski was honored as the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month, leading the ECHL with a +24 rating over 14 games. He appeared in 46 games with Idaho and South Carolina and finished the season with 24 points (8g 16a), and a +28 rating for the season.

The 6-foot-1, 190 pound defenseman broke into professional hockey with Idaho following a season with Concordia University in USports. Prior to Concordia, Rodzinski spent the better part of five years in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, Cape Breton Eagles and Quebec Remparts.

South Carolina returns to action on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m. from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.







