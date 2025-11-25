ECHL Transactions - November 25
Published on November 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 25, 2025:
Adirondack:
Delete Henry Welsch, G Placed on Reserve
Add Tag Bertuzzi, F Assigned by Utica
Delete Daniel Ebrahim, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Brian Carrabes, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Jackson van de Leest, D Assigned by Utica
Add Jakub Malek, G Assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Add Jace Isley, F Acquired from Norfolk Admirals
Delete Jimmy Dowd, D Placed on Team Suspension
Bloomington:
Add Kohei Sato, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ayden MacDonald, F Placed on Reserve
Add Mikael Robidoux, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Garret Sparks, G Added as EBUG
Cincinnati:
Delete Marko Sikic, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Andrew Noel, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Rhett Parsons, D Recalled by Toronto Marlies
Fort Wayne:
Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave
Jacksonville:
Add Kolby Johnson, F Acquired from Worcester
Delete MacAuley Carson, F Traded to Worcester
Norfolk:
Delete Jace Isley, F Traded to Adirondack
Orlando:
Delete Cooper Flinton, F Recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
South Carolina:
Add DJ King, D Returned From Loan by Hershey
Delete Josh Wilkins, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Delete Romain Rodzinski, D Loaned to Syracuse
Toledo:
Add Jacques Bouquot, F Activated from Reserve
Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Mitch Lewandowski, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Will MacKinnon, D Recalled by Cleveland
Utah:
Add Kabore Dunn, D Signed ECHL SPC
Wheeling:
Add Finn Harding, D Assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Aidan Sutter, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Worcester:
Delete Kolby Johnson, F Traded to Jacksonville
Add MacAuley Carson, F Acquired from Jacksonville
Add Kolby Johnson, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Jesse Nurmi, F Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders
Delete Henrik Tikkanen, G Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders
