ECHL Transactions - November 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 25, 2025:

Adirondack:

Delete Henry Welsch, G Placed on Reserve

Add Tag Bertuzzi, F Assigned by Utica

Delete Daniel Ebrahim, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Brian Carrabes, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Jackson van de Leest, D Assigned by Utica

Add Jakub Malek, G Assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Add Jace Isley, F Acquired from Norfolk Admirals

Delete Jimmy Dowd, D Placed on Team Suspension

Bloomington:

Add Kohei Sato, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ayden MacDonald, F Placed on Reserve

Add Mikael Robidoux, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Garret Sparks, G Added as EBUG

Cincinnati:

Delete Marko Sikic, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Andrew Noel, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Rhett Parsons, D Recalled by Toronto Marlies

Fort Wayne:

Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave

Jacksonville:

Add Kolby Johnson, F Acquired from Worcester

Delete MacAuley Carson, F Traded to Worcester

Norfolk:

Delete Jace Isley, F Traded to Adirondack

Orlando:

Delete Cooper Flinton, F Recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

South Carolina:

Add DJ King, D Returned From Loan by Hershey

Delete Josh Wilkins, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Delete Romain Rodzinski, D Loaned to Syracuse

Toledo:

Add Jacques Bouquot, F Activated from Reserve

Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Mitch Lewandowski, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Will MacKinnon, D Recalled by Cleveland

Utah:

Add Kabore Dunn, D Signed ECHL SPC

Wheeling:

Add Finn Harding, D Assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Aidan Sutter, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Worcester:

Delete Kolby Johnson, F Traded to Jacksonville

Add MacAuley Carson, F Acquired from Jacksonville

Add Kolby Johnson, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Jesse Nurmi, F Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders

Delete Henrik Tikkanen, G Recalled to Bridgeport by New York Islanders







