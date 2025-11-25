Kabore Dunn Signs with Grizzlies

Published on November 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Kabore Dunn. In a separate transaction, forward Neil Shea has been reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Dunn began his professional career with the Grizzlies as he played in 22 games during the 2024-25 season, scoring 1 goal and 3 assists. He also played with Fort Wayne and Worcester last season. Dunn appeared in 7 games with Worcester earlier this season. Dunn will wear number 44 for the Grizzlies. Last season Dunn wore number 28 for Utah.

Shea appeared in 1 game with Colorado and had 1 assist. Shea has 4 goals and 4 assists in 11 games with Utah this season. He has a goal in 4 of his last 5 games with the Grizzlies.

Utah hosts Allen for a three-game series on November 26, 28-29 at Maverik Center. Face-off all three nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







ECHL Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.