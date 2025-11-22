Grizzlies Gameday: November 22, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa - BOK Center

Published on November 22, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies (6-6-2, 14 points, .500 point %) @ Tulsa Oilers (7-5, 14 points, .583 point %)

Date: November 22, 2025 Venue: BOK Center Game Time: 6:05 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14308847-2025-utah-grizzlies-vs-tulsa-oilers

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: November 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Tonight's Matchup

It's the last of a two-game series between the Grizzlies and Oilers. These teams will meet six times during the 2025-26 season. Utah is 43-25-7 all-time vs Tulsa. Tyler Gratton has a point in 6 straight games (3 goals, 5 assists). Danny Dzhaniyev has a point in 4 straight games and 6 points (1 goal, 5 assists) in 6 games in November. Kyle Keyser has been outstanding in net as he is 3-0 and has saved 102 of 106. Reed Lebster leads Utah with 7 goals this season. Lebster has 6 goals in his last 6 games at BOK Center. Utah has a power play goal in 8 straight games.

Games This Week

Friday, November 21, 2025 - Utah 3 Tulsa 1 - Evan Friesen, Reed Lebster and Garrett Pyke each scored a goal for Utah. Aiden Hansen-Bukata had 2 assists. Kyle Keyser saved 32 of 33 in net as his record goes to 3-0 with Utah. Grizzlies were 1 for 2 on the power play, Tulsa was 1 for 3. Tyler Gratton and Lebster were each a +2.

Saturday - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Games Next Week

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Friday, November 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Player Notes

Danny Dzhaniyev is third among league rookies with 46 shots on goal. Dzhaniyev is tied for 7th among league rookies with 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists).

Evan Friesen has a point in 2 straight games. He redirected a Dzhaniyev shot for a power play goal on November 21.

Noah Ganske scored his first goal in a Grizzlies uniform on November 16 at Idaho. Ganske had 8 goals over the last two plus seasons with the Fort Wayne Komets.

Captain Tyler Gratton has a point in 6 straight games and 9 of his last 12. He leads Utah with 13 points (4g, 9a). Gratton has 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists) in 6 games in November.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 4 power play assists, which is tied with Gratton for the club lead. AHB is second on the club with 7 assists.

Goaltender Kyle Keyser has had 3 great games with Utah. He earned a 29 save shutout at Wichita on November 7.

In his next outing he stopped 41 of 44 in Utah's 4-3 road win at Idaho on November 15. Keyser picked up a win at Tulsa on November 21 as he saved 32 of 33.

Reed Lebster leads Utah with 7 goals and is second with 11 points (7g, 4a). Lebster has a 17.1 shooting percentage. Lebster leads Utah with 2 game winning goals.

Luke Manning has 1 goal and 3 assists in his last 5 games. Manning is a +4 in his last 5 games.

Griffin Ness has 3 primary assists in his last 4 games.

Jack Ricketts has 5 goals and 2 assists this season. Ricketts has 10 shots on goal over his last 4 games.

Stepan Timofeyev has 7 points (3g, 4a) in his last 8 games. Timofeyev missed the November 21 game at Tulsa with an upper body injury.

Team Notes

Utah has scored a power play goal in 8 straight games. Utah is 4-2-1 when scoring first and 4-0-1 when leading after

two periods. They have been a good road team as they are 5-3-1 on the road, outscoring opponents 27 to 24. Utah

has had four players score their first professional goals this season (Danny Dzhaniyev, Christian Felton, John Gelatt,

Jack Ricketts). Utah's Penalty Kill is 38 for 45 and 26 for 30 on the road. Utah's team save % is .909. Utah has had 60 hat tricks since the beginning of the 2006-07 season. Utah is outscoring opponents 14 to 10 in the second period. Utah is 6-1-2 when either leading or tied after 2 periods.

Grizzlies Sign Forward J.C. Campagna

The Grizzlies have signed forward J.C. Campagna. It is Campagna's second stint with the Grizzlies. He appeared in 12 games with Utah during the 2023-24 season, scoring 1 goal and 4 assists in 12 games. Campagna has played in 211 career ECHL games, scoring 77 goals and 69 assists. Campagna also appeared in 1 AHL game with the Chicago Wolves in the 2018-19 season. Campagna has appeared in games for 10 different ECHL teams. He scored 35 goals and 14 assists for the Fort Wayne Komets during the 2018-19 season.

Grizzlies Sign Forward Christophe Fillion

The Grizzlies signed forward Christophe Fillion on November 18. Fillion was at Quinnipiac University for four seasons from 2020-2024. He was part of the 2023 Quinnipiac Frozen Four national championship club. He transferred to Miami (Ohio) for the 2024-25 season. In five college seasons Fillion scored 29 goals and 35 assists and was a combined +16. Fillion started his professional career by playing in 8 games with the Idaho Steelheads, scoring 1 assist. He was in training camp with the Adirondack Thunder prior to the 2025-26 season.

Recent Transactions

November 22 - Grizzlies sign forward J.C. Campagna.

November 22 - Defenseman Garrett Pyke was recalled to Colorado (AHL) and was traded to the AHL's Hershey Bears for forward Luke Toporowski. Pyke has 3 goals and 4 assists in 13 games with Utah this season.

November 21 - Defenseman Saige Weinstein Reassigned to Utah.

November 18 - Grizzlies signed forward Christophe Fillion. Defenseman Saige Weinstein was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

November 15 - Forward Neil Shea was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

November 13 - Defenseman Connor Kelley Reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

November 4 - Grizzlies release goaltender Jake Barczewski.

November 3- Grizzlies trade goaltender Dryden McKay to the Bloomington Bison for goaltender Jake Barczewski.

November 3 - Goaltender Kyle Keyser reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

Game Date and Time Change for Future Grizzlies Road Games

The Utah Grizzlies road game at Tahoe has been moved from Sunday, February 8, 2026 to Wednesday, February 4, 2026. February 8 is Super Bowl Sunday. The Grizzlies will also get one more hour to celebrate New Year's as their road game at Wichita on December 31, 2025 has been moved up from a 6:05 pm face-off mountain time to 5:05 pm.

Kyle Keyser Earns a Shutout in Grizzlies Debut

Goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped all 29 Wichita shots in a Utah 2-0 victory on November 7. It was Keyser's sixth professional shutout. He has 3 shutouts in his time in the AHL including one this season with Colorado. He now has 2 ECHL shutouts and 1 in Russia during the 2024-25 season. Keyser is 102 for 106 in three games with Utah and he has a 3-0 record.

Keyser was reassigned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles on November 3rd.

In 76 career AHL games he has a record of 31-28-19 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average. Keyser spent time from 2019-2024 with the AHL's Providence Bruins and the ECHL's Maine Mariners. In three games with Colorado this season he had a 2-1 record with a .937 save percentage and a 1.34 goals-against average.

Utah Grizzlies 2025-2026 Roster

Forwards (15): Maxim Barbashev, Adam Berg, J.C. Campagna, Danny Dzhaniyev, Christophe Fillion, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Rilen Kovacevic, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Griffin Ness, Jack Ricketts, Stepan Timofeyev, Ty Voit.

Defenseman (8): Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Christian Felton, Noah Ganske, Connor Kelley, Luc Salem, Saige Weinstein, Avery Winslow.

Goaltenders (2): Kyle Keyser, Dylan Wells.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 6-6-2

Home record: 1-3-1

Road record: 5-3-1

Win percentage: .500

Standings Points: 14

Last 10: 4-5-1

Streak: 1-0

Goals per game: 2.86 (Tied 13th) Goals for: 40

Goals against per game: 2.93 (16 th) Goals Against: 41

Shots per game: 29.29 (18 th) Total Shots: 410

Shots against per game: 32.29 (20th) Total Shots: 452

Power Play: 11 for 55 - 20.0 % (Tied 12th)

Penalty Kill: 38 for 45 - 84.4 % (13 th)

Penalty Minutes: 152. 10.86 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3

Record When Scoring First: 4-2-1.

Opponent Scores First: 2-4-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 1-1-2

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-2

Attendance per game: 3,538.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (7)

Assists: Tyler Gratton (9)

Points: Gratton (13)

Plus/Minus: Colby Enns (+3)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Gratton (5)

Power Play Goals: Shea (3)

Power Play Assists: Gratton/Aiden Hansen-Bukata (4)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (46)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (21.7 %) - Minimum 17 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (2)

Wins: Kyle Keyser (3)

Save %: Keyser (.962)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (1.33)

Shutouts: Keyser, Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Evan Friesen, Reed Lebster, Garrett Pyke (1)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev, Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Tyler Gratton (1)

Points (2 or more): Gratton (6) Dzhaniyev (4) Friesen (2)







ECHL Stories from November 22, 2025

