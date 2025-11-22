Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk Recalled to Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the Texas Stars (AHL) have recalled defenseman Aidan Hreschuk from the Steelheads.

Hreschuk, 22, has skated in all 16 games for the Steelheads this season. In that time, he's amassed five points (0G, 5A), with two of those points coming in his last three games with the team.

The 5-foot-11 defenseman is playing in his first professional season after signing an AHL contract with Texas on Sept. 5.

Prior to pro hockey, Hreschuk played four seasons at Boston College, collecting 38 points (6G, 32A) in 146 games along with 96 PIM and a plus/minus rating of +34.

The Long Beach, CA native becomes the latest blueliner to receive the call up to Texas, joining Tommy Bergsland (Oct. 31) and Connor Punnett (Nov. 18).

The Idaho Steelheads finish their five-game homestand tonight at 7:10 p.m. MST against the Allen Americans.







