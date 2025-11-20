Steelheads Fend off Americans for 3-1 Wednesday Win

Published on November 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (8-6-1-0) defeated the Allen Americans (4-5-2-0) by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads will continue the three-game set with the Americans on Friday and Saturday with both games starting at 7:10 p.m. MT.

The Steelheads opened up the scoring on Wednesday when Kaleb Pearson put home a rebound on his own shot for an unassisted tally at 18:21 of the first period.

In the second period, Allen knotted the contest up as Michael Gildon converted on the powerplay, finding the back of the net after receiving a point pass from Sam Sedley at 13:16 of the second stanza.

In the final frame, with the Steelheads looking for another go-ahead goal, Francesco Arcuri capitalized on a net-front scramble and scored from inside the crease just 5:47 into the period to give the Steelheads a 2-1 lead. Idaho then found an insurance marker with under one minute remaining in regulation when Pearson found the back of the empty net for his second goal of the contest to secure a 3-1 win.

Idaho's Arno Tiefensee made 39 saves in the win, while Allen's Marco Constantini made 33 saves in the loss.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Kaleb Pearson (IDH, 2-0-2, +2, 7 shots)

2) Arno Tiefensee (IDH, 39 saves, W)

3) Marco Constantini (ALN, 33 saves)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket."







ECHL Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.