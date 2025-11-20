K-Wings Sign Forward Noah Kane

Published on November 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that the team has signed forward Noah Kane to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Kane, 25, is a 6-foot, 190-pound, Buffalo, NY native in his second professional season. The forward has played in one game for the Bloomington Bison this season.

In 2023-24, Kane signed with Cincinnati out of Long Island University (NCAA), playing in 16 games (2g, 4a). Kane then played 28 games with JoKP (Mestis) overseas (7g, 11a) before returning to Cincinnati for 12 games (1a) in January 2025 and subsequently being traded to Allen (19 GP, 2g, 8a) to finish the season.

The left-shot played four years of NCAA hockey between Mercyhurst (2020-22) and Long Island (2022-24), amassing 25 goals and 42 assists in 112 games played. He is the younger brother of Cullen Kane, and cousin of Detroit Red Wings (NHL) forward, Patrick Kane.

Next up for the K-Wings is a road contest against the Fort Wayne Komets (8-3-0-0) at 7:35 p.m. EST. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The K-Wings' next home game is going to be spellbinding at Wicked Night, presented by Woznicki Law, at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26! We're painting the ice in honor of the iconic musical turned HIT movie, and every fan will light up the arena with a FREE LED LIGHT UP bracelet. There will also be a free character appearance as both Glinda and Elphaba will be in the house. It's going to be positively wicked - don't miss it!







ECHL Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.