Rush Announce Time Change to November 29th Game

Published on November 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced a time change to the upcoming Saturday, November 29th home game against the Idaho Steelheads.

Puck drop, originally scheduled for 11:59 p.m. MST at The Monument Ice Arena, has been moved to 7:05 p.m.

The Rapid City Rush take on the Kansas City Mavericks on November 21st and 22nd at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, November 22nd is Rapid City Peaches Night, presented by Veteran Roofing, and features specialty jerseys with a live auction postgame. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







