Gargoyles Sign Forward Greg Smith

Published on November 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, are excited to announce the signing of forward Greg Smith. Smith is in his second year pro and has played 54 ECHL games for the Adirondack Thunder.

Smith joins the Gargoyles after playing three games to open the 2025-26 season with the Adirondack Thunder bringing size and grit to Greensboro's forward group. The 26-year-old from Ajax, Ontario stands at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, and is a right-shot forward capable of playing both center and wing. He spent four seasons with Lakehead University of Canadian USports before turning pro, elevating his game from the SPHL to the ECHL.

Smith will join the team in Worcester for their weekend trip. The Gargoyles travel to Worcester for two games on Saturday and Sunday November 22 and 23. They return to the First Horizon Coliseum Wednesday November 26 for the Thanksgiving-themed Gobble Wobble, the final home game until December 17. The purchase of two tickets or more includes a complimentary turkey hat. Don't miss out on any of the family fun, get your tickets and more information at gargoyleshockey.com.







