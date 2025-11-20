Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, November 21st - Game 14/72

Published on November 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (8-3-2-0, 18 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a four-game series against the Wheeling Nailers (10-2-0-0, 20 pts) on Friday, November 21st, at WesBanco Arena at 6:30 p.m.

The home-and-home and four-game set concludes back in Reading on Saturday, November 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

During the November 22nd home game, fans can enjoy a Lilo & Stitch promotional game with a Post-Game Skate with Royals players. Fans must bring their own skates and drop them off at the information desk in sec 101 prior to the game.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 14 of the regular season having earned a point in four of their previous five games (3-1-1) and 10 of their 13 games overall with a record of 8-3-2-0 for 18 points. Before falling to the Nailers on Tuesday, November 18th, 2-0, the Royals defeated Wheeling on Sunday, November 16th, 3-2, taking two of a possible four points overall. The Royals have dropped their last two road games but have earned a point in seven of their eight games away from Santander Arena overall (5-1-2).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goal (6) and points (12) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (10).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling has opened their regular season at 10-2-0-0 for a league-best 20 points with victories in nine of their last 10 games played, dating back to Oct. 26th. The Royals snapped Wheeling's eight-game win streak in the four-game set opener, 3-2. Prior to the loss to the Royals, the Nailers swept the Maine Mariners in Friday (5-1 W) and Saturday (4-1 W) games at WesBanco Arena.

ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Ryan Papaioannou (10-2-0), named the 21st Head Coach in team history on August 14th. On the ice, the Nailers are led by Captain and forward Matthew Quercia in assists (8) and points (12) while Mike Posma and Max Graham lead the Nailers in goals (5).

- All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals







