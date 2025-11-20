Perreault, Element Get Call to Providence

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Thursday that forwards Jacob Perreault and Shawn Element have both been called up to Providence. Perreault was recalled on an AHL contract, while Element was loaned.

A 2020 first-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks, Perreault is in his first year in the Bruins organization, signing with Providence in September. In 13 games with the Mariners this season, the 23-year-old has posted 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists). Perreault has appeared in 218 career AHL games for the San Diego Gulls, Laval Rocket, and Bakersfield Condors in his six-year pro career, and made his NHL debut with the Ducks in the 2021-22 season.

Element, 25, also has significant AHL experience, skating in 208 games between the Syracuse Crunch and Ontario Reign. On an ECHL contract with the Mariners, he's appeared in six games, scoring one goal and adding four assists.

The Mariners visit the Worcester Railers for the second consecutive game on Friday night at 7:05 PM. They're back on home ice on this Sunday for "Throwback Night" presented by Visit Maine against the Norfolk Admirals at 3 PM. The promotion includes "throwback ticket prices" of $10, not including Ticketmaster fees and a postgame full team autograph session.

