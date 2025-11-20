Knight Monsters Take Savannah to School with 2-1 Victory on School Day

Published on November 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates in their return to Stateline by a 2-1 final score.

In the first period, the new kid in class, Jordan Gustafson, received a beautiful feed on the doorstep from Devon Paliani to tally his first professional goal in his first professional game to make it 1-0 Knight Monsters after the first.

In the second, Tahoe extended their lead thanks to a power play goal from Trent Swick, who used his long reach to wrap one past Michael Simpson on the far side and put the Knight Monsters up 2-0 headed into the third period.

In the final frame, Savannah gained some momentum with a power play goal from Nicholas Zabaneh in the final six minutes of regulation. But in the end, it was Knight Monsters' goaltender Cameron Whitehead who earned an A+ on his report card, stopping 44 of 45 Ghost Pirates shots to give Tahoe a 2-1 victory.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, November 21, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Sustainability Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.