ECHL Transactions - November 20
Published on November 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 20, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Ben Johnson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Ethan Haider, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Logan Stein, G Traded to Norfolk
Add Chad Nychuk, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Peter Morgan, F Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Cole Brindley, G Added as EBUG
Delete Cole Brindley, G Released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Delete Samuel Jonsson, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Parker Rutherford, G Added as EBUG
Delete Parker Rutherford, G Released as EBUG
Greensboro:
Add Greg Smith, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Connor Ungar, G Recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Idaho:
Add Jason Horvath, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Jason Horvath, D Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Cody Laskosky, F Acquired from Tahoe
Iowa:
Delete Jaxon Nelson, F Loaned to Iowa Wild
Jacksonville:
Add Peter Tischke, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Michael Bullion, G Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Garrett VanWyhe, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Tyler Coffey, F Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Noah Kane, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Ryan Dickinson, D Traded to Orlando
Norfolk:
Add Logan Stein, G Acquired from Atlanta
Orlando:
Add Milo Roelens, F Activated from Reserve
Add Niko Huuhtanen, F Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Add Cooper Flinton, F Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Peter Laviolette, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Cole Kodsi, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Andrew Bruder, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Milo Roelens, F Assigned from Syracuse Crunch by Tampa Bay
Delete Ethan Langenegger, G Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Ryan Dickinson, D Acquired from Kalamazoo
Tahoe:
Add Luke Adam, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Marritt, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Cody Laskosky, F Traded to Indy
Wheeling:
Add Taylor Gauthier, G Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Jaxon Castor, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Worcester:
Add Brendan Dowler, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Kolby Johnson, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Calle Odelius, D Recalled to New York Islanders
