ECHL Transactions - November 20

Published on November 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 20, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Ben Johnson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Ethan Haider, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Logan Stein, G Traded to Norfolk

Add Chad Nychuk, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Peter Morgan, F Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Cole Brindley, G Added as EBUG

Delete Cole Brindley, G Released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Delete Samuel Jonsson, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Parker Rutherford, G Added as EBUG

Delete Parker Rutherford, G Released as EBUG

Greensboro:

Add Greg Smith, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Connor Ungar, G Recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Idaho:

Add Jason Horvath, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Jason Horvath, D Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Cody Laskosky, F Acquired from Tahoe

Iowa:

Delete Jaxon Nelson, F Loaned to Iowa Wild

Jacksonville:

Add Peter Tischke, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Michael Bullion, G Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Garrett VanWyhe, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Tyler Coffey, F Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Noah Kane, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Ryan Dickinson, D Traded to Orlando

Norfolk:

Add Logan Stein, G Acquired from Atlanta

Orlando:

Add Milo Roelens, F Activated from Reserve

Add Niko Huuhtanen, F Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Cooper Flinton, F Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Peter Laviolette, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Cole Kodsi, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Andrew Bruder, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Milo Roelens, F Assigned from Syracuse Crunch by Tampa Bay

Delete Ethan Langenegger, G Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Ryan Dickinson, D Acquired from Kalamazoo

Tahoe:

Add Luke Adam, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Marritt, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Cody Laskosky, F Traded to Indy

Wheeling:

Add Taylor Gauthier, G Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Jaxon Castor, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Worcester:

Add Brendan Dowler, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Kolby Johnson, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Calle Odelius, D Recalled to New York Islanders







