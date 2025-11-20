Americans Lose Opener in Idaho 3-1

Published on November 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), opened a two-week road trip on Wednesday night in Boise Idaho and it was the Steelheads taking the first of three by a 3-1 score.

The game remained scoreless until the final two minutes of the period when Kaleb Pearson took advantage of an opportunity and broke in on net. Marco Costantini made the initial save, but the puck came loose and it was poked home on the rebound by Kaleb Pearson for a 1-0 Idaho lead. His first goal of the night. The Americans thought they tied the game with 0.2 seconds left on the clock as Harrison Blaisdell knocked the puck into the Steelheads net, but it was ruled no goal for goaltender interference. Idaho took a 1-0 lead to the room despite being outshot 17-15 by the Americans.

The Americans would tie the score in the middle frame after a delay of game penalty by Idaho, Sam Sedley fired a shot towards the front of the net that was deflected home by Michael Gildon for his fourth goal of the season. Sam Sedley and Hank Crone with the assists. The Americans outshot Idaho 33-26 after two periods.

The game remained tight in the third period with both goaltenders making save after save but Idaho caught the big break as Francesco Arcuri put a loose puck into the back of the net past Marco Costantini for what turned out to be the game winner for Idaho. The Steelheads added an empty net goal late from Kaleb Pearson to secure the win, beating the Americans 3-1 in Game 1 of a three-game series.

The two teams will take Thursday night off and resume the three-game series on Friday night at Idaho Central Arena.

The Americans return home to Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Wednesday, December 3rd for the second Americans School Day Game of the year, as they face the Utah Grizzlies at 10:30 AM CST.

They Said it:

Steve Martinson: "The goal that was disallowed was the right call. He was in the crease ahead of the play. We made contact with the goaltender, so I'm not arguing that call. I thought we should have had 10 power plays tonight. It's frustrating that we came away with only one goal again."

