Colton Boston Named Huffines Academic Scholar
Published on November 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators along with partner Huffines Hyundai McKinney, are proud to recognize the Huffines Academic Scholar for November.
Colton Boston is a senior at Prosper High School and has attended Prosper Schools from Kindergarten through his Senior year.
He is involved in the broadcasting and production program at Prosper High School, which includes running the audio/video room on football Friday's at Children's Health Stadium.
He just completed his first solo flight and is working towards getting his pilot license after graduation.
He plans on attending the University of Oklahoma next year and continue learning more in broadcasting and production.
Each month, along with partner Huffines Hyundai McKinney, we recognize an area senior for their academic achievements. If you would like to nominate a student, email Tommy Daniels at tommy@allenamericans.com.
ECHL Stories from November 19, 2025
- Jake Murray Returns to Swamp Rabbits from AHL - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Colton Boston Named Huffines Academic Scholar - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Weekly: Fillion Signs with Utah, Road Game Date and Time Changes - Utah Grizzlies
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 5 - Idaho Steelheads
- Wichita Announces Three Schedule Changes - Wichita Thunder
- Tahoe Knight Monsters Announce Schedule Changes - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Forward Ben Johnson Returns to Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- David Gagnon Recalled to AHL Chicago Wolves - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Americans Open Two-Week Road Trip in Idaho - Allen Americans
- Blades Start Two-Game Set against Stingrays - Florida Everblades
- South Carolina Receives Three Players from Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.