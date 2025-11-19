Colton Boston Named Huffines Academic Scholar

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators along with partner Huffines Hyundai McKinney, are proud to recognize the Huffines Academic Scholar for November.

Colton Boston is a senior at Prosper High School and has attended Prosper Schools from Kindergarten through his Senior year.

He is involved in the broadcasting and production program at Prosper High School, which includes running the audio/video room on football Friday's at Children's Health Stadium.

He just completed his first solo flight and is working towards getting his pilot license after graduation.

He plans on attending the University of Oklahoma next year and continue learning more in broadcasting and production.

Each month, along with partner Huffines Hyundai McKinney, we recognize an area senior for their academic achievements. If you would like to nominate a student, email Tommy Daniels at tommy@allenamericans.com.







