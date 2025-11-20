Fuel Fall to Bison 4-1 on Wednesday Night

FISHERS - The Fuel hosted the Bloomington Bison on Wednesday night for the fourth matchup between these two division rivals. After going down 4-0 in the first period, the Fuel could not make the comeback and lost 4-1 to the Bison.

1ST PERIOD

Bloomington's Parker Gavlas scored just three minutes in with the help of Brandon Yeamans and Lou-Félix Denis.

28 seconds later, Daniel Tedesco added to their lead to make it 2-0. Yeamans picked up his second assist on that goal, along with Mark Kaleinikovas.

At 5:46, Denis was sent to the box for holding, giving the Fuel a power play chance. Nikita Sedov joined him less than a minute later, giving Indy a lengthy 5-on-3 chance. Bloomington killed them both off though.

Brett Moravec took Indy's first penalty of the game at 11:29. The Bison capitalized on it with a goal by Sedov at 13:25. Tedesco and Sullivan Mack had the assists on the goal that made it 3-0.

The Fuel went back to the penalty kill at 15:12 after Jordan Martin was called for hooking. Bloomington scored their second power play goal of the night, courtesy of Bison captain Eddie Matsushima. This made it 4-0.

With 2:10 to go in the first frame, Indy's Michael Marchesan took a roughing penalty which put the Fuel back on the penalty kill. Indy killed it off with ten seconds to go.

After one period, the Bison were outshooting the Fuel, 13-7.

2ND PERIOD

At 4:25, Gavlas took an interference call, putting the Fuel on the power play once again but they were not able to score.

Sahil Panwar took the game's next penalty at 7:22. The call was hooking. 32 seconds later, Bloomington's Matsushima also took a hooking call, forcing some 4-on-4 hockey. Both penalties were killed off.

At 13:22, Cullen Ferguson took a delay of game penalty. This gave the Fuel another power play opportunity but the Bison killed it off.

Despite outshooting the Bison 19-15 through two periods, they remained down 4-0.

3RD PERIOD

Indy started the third period shorthanded after Matt Petgrave was called for roughing as the second period ended. The Fuel were able to kill off the penalty.

At 5:53, Indy's Connor Joyce took an interference penalty but the Fuel were able to kill it off.

Bloomington got another power play chance when Jadon Joseph headed to the box at 8:54 for interference. That penalty was also killed off.

With less than three minutes to go in regulation, Jordan Martin scored to make it 4-1. Tyler Kobryn and Dustin Manz claimed the assists on that goal.

Despite putting the pressure on in the remaining minutes, the Fuel could not make a comeback in time. Indy outshot Bloomington, 31-24 but fell 4-1.







