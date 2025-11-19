Blades Start Two-Game Set against Stingrays

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will take on the South Carolina Stingrays tonight, Wednesday, November 19, for the start of a two-game slate at Hertz Arena with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

The Everblades return home after a 2-1 series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits last week. The Blades opened the series with a dominant 5-0 shutout on Wednesday, where all five goals were scored in the second, and followed it up with a 3-2 win on Friday.

For tonight's game, the South Carolina Stingrays are coming off a two-game win streak and have travelled to the Everblades Swamp to kick off a two-game stretch. The teams last met on March 1, when Florida claimed a 3-1 victory in what has been a tightly contested rivalry.

South Carolina enters the night second in the Eastern Conference with a 9-3-0-0 record. The Stingrays' special teams operate at 23% on the power play and 75% on the penalty kill. Florida comes in with a 7-5-0-1 record, sixth in the Eastern Conference, and counters 19% on the power play and 88% on the kill.

Florida plays the Stingrays again on Friday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m.







