McKay Stops 30 Shots, Bison Beat Fuel

Published on November 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Fishers, Ind. - Dryden McKay recorded 30 saves and the Bloomington Bison scored four first-period goals to defeat the Indy Fuel 4-1 and move into a tie for second place in the ECHL's Central Division at Fishers Event Center Wednesday.

Both teams traded odd-man rushes early in the game, and McKay stopped a short side shot just 26 seconds in. After sustained Fuel pressure, double coverage behind the Bison net allowed Parker Gavlas to begin a 4-on-3 parade from Bloomington's blue line. Gavlas dished the puck to Lou-Felix Denis, who carried it up the right wall and passed it across to Brandon Yeamans at the top of the circles. Yeamans finished the play with a return feed to Gavlas, who scored in his third-straight game. Twenty-eight seconds later, Daniel Tedesco slapped a rebound into the net from mid-air to bring up a 2-0 score. Brett Budgell began the play with a defensive stick lift and forced an Indy turnover that led to another odd-man opportunity. Seung Jae Lee scooped up the loose puck and sent it ahead to Mark Kaleinikovas on a rush. Kaleinikovas then passed to Tedesco, who had his first shot saved, but cashed in on the baseball swing. Just over two minutes later, the Bison were tasked with a 5-on-3 penalty kill for 86 seconds and were successful in holding their two-goal lead. Before the end of the frame, Bloomington struck on back-to-back powerplays of its own to climb up 4-0 in quick fashion. At 13:25, Nikita Sedov floated in a seeing-eye shot with Kaleinikovas and Sullivan Mack screening Indy's netminder. Budgell won a board battle in the left corner and passed to Zak Karpa around the back of the net to the top of the zone and they both earned assists on the play. Two and a half minutes later, Eddie Matsushima shoved in a rebound at the top of the crease that was created from Jonny Evans's shot and the visitors took a 4-0 lead into the second period.

Through 20 minutes of play, the Bison outshot the Fuel 13-7, but the middle frame brought pushback from Indy. Bloomington was outshot 12-2 and McKay helped them kill off parts of three penalty kills and extended zone time.

The Bison went scoreless on two powerplay chances in the final period and Indy spoiled McKay's shutout bid with a goal at 17:03. The goal was scored with multiple Fuel skaters near the crease, and one had fallen on top of Bloomington's netminder, but the goal call was upheld after review.

In total, the Bison were outshot 31-24, and 24-11 after the first period, but special teams favored Bloomington with a perfect five-for-five penalty kill and two-for-seven powerplay.

Bloomington will travel to Fort Wayne to take on the Komets Friday at 6:35 CST.

The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena for a 309 Night featuring $3 Busch Lights, $0 popcorn and $9 specialty T-shirts on Friday, November 28th against the Iowa Heartlanders! Single-game tickets are now available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.