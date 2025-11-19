Jake Murray Returns to Swamp Rabbits from AHL

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that defenseman Jake Murray has returned to the team from his PTO with the defending Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks, NHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.

Murray played one game with the Canucks, a home loss against the San Jose Barracuda on November 11th. The 6'3", 216-pound defenseman left the Swamp Rabbits in a tie for the team's scoring lead amongst defensemen with four assists in nine games played this season. He also holds the most assists in a game with three helpers in a shootout win at Savannah on October 18th. It was announced on November 4th that Murray was one of four alternate captains selected for the Swamp Rabbits this season.

Hailing from Oakville, Ontario, Murray, 23, is in his third season of professional hockey. Between his time in the AHL with the Canucks and Texas Stars, and his ECHL career with the Swamp Rabbits, Idaho Steelheads, and Cincinnati Cyclones, he holds seven goals and 48 points in 129 games. Prior to his professional experience, Murray skated in 257 games in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs and Guelph Storm, collecting 100 points (14g-86ast). He served as an alternate captain for three seasons: two with Kingston and one with Guelph.

The Swamp Rabbits take on the Jacksonville Icemen at home this Friday, November 21st, to close out a five-game homestand. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.







