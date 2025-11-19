South Carolina Receives Three Players from Hershey

Published on November 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forwards Ludwig Persson and Patrick Thomas have been re-assigned to the club from the Hershey Bears by the Washington Capitals. In addition, defenseman Connor Mayer has been returned on loan by Hershey to South Carolina.

Persson, 22, was selected in the 3rd round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Capitals and is playing in his first full season in North America. The Göteborg, Sweden native has one assist in seven games for Hershey.

The 6-foot, 193-pound forward played in one game for the Bears last season after playing in 52 games with Jukurit of Liiga (Finland-1), recording 16 points (4g,12a). During the 2023-24 season, Persson registered a team-leading 55 points (10g, 45a) in 48 games while on loan to IPK of Mestis (Finland-2).

Thomas, a native of Oakville, Ontario, was taken in the 4th round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by Washington. The 21-year-old has skated in six games for Hershey this year and scored once.

The forward is in his first year of professional hockey following five years in the Ontario Hockey League. Thomas captained the Brantford Bulldogs and had a career-best 104 points (27g, 77a) in 66 games last season. He finished the regular season as the OHL's assists leader. In 253 games between Brantford and the Hamilton Bulldogs, Thomas had 253 points (71g, 182a) in his OHL career.

Mayer returns on loan to South Carolina after he was recalled by Hershey on Sunday. The Champlin, MN native played in the Bears contest Sunday against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and scored the game-winning goal 2:06 into overtime to give Hershey a 2-1 victory. Mayer has played in nine games this season for South Carolina, logging an assist.

South Carolina begins a four-game road trip on Wednesday against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. from the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.







ECHL Stories from November 19, 2025

South Carolina Receives Three Players from Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.