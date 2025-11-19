David Gagnon Recalled to AHL Chicago Wolves

Published on November 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles announced today that forward David Gagnon has been recalled by their AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

The Halifax native has been a steady presence for Greensboro to open the inaugural season, appearing in all 13 games. Gagnon has five goals for five points, including a key power play marker last weekend, and has provided reliable minutes on the wing in all situations.

Gagnon is in his second full year of professional hockey after skating in 20 games last season under Coach Burt in Rapid City. Prior to turning pro, he led Lindenwood University in goals, assists, and points during the 2022-23 campaign, finishing with 30 points in 30 games. He also recorded 60 points in his final season of junior hockey with the Carleton Place Canadians.

"David has worked hard since the moment he arrived in Greensboro and this is a well-deserved opportunity," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "He brings speed, skill, and a great attitude to the rink every day. Our job in the ECHL is to develop players and help them earn chances like this. We are proud of David and excited to see him take this next step with Chicago."

The Gargoyles travel to Worcester for two games on Saturday and Sunday November 22 and 23. They return to the First Horizon Coliseum Wednesday November 26 for the Thanksgiving-themed Gobble Wobble, the final home game until December 17. The purchase of two tickets or more includes a complimentary turkey hat. Don't miss out on any of the family fun, get your tickets and more information at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.