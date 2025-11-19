Forward Ben Johnson Returns to Adirondack

Published on November 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Ben Johnson

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Ben Johnson(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Ben Johnson to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Johnson, 31, returns to Adirondack after recording six points (3g, 3a) in 13 games with the Thunder in the 2015-16 season. Prior to returning, the Calumet, Michigan native played the last four years in Slovakia and totaled 83 points (30g, 53a) in 122 games.

Drafted by the New Jersey Devils in 2012, Johnson has 143 points (60g, 83a) in 182 ECHL games with Adirondack, Orlando, Cincinnati, and Kansas City. The 6-foot-0, 190-pounder played with the American Hockey League's Albany Devils from 2014 to 2016 and had ten points (6g, 4a) in 49 games.

After two road games against Indy this weekend, the Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena for four home games at Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Eve, November 26, fans can enjoy $4 Labatt Blue Light and the first 1,000 fans (21+) receive a FREE Thunder Labatt Blue Light koozie. On November 28 against Worcester, enjoy $4 Labatt Blue light until the end of the first period. Saturday, November 29 is Military Appreciation Night with a t-shirt giveaway, postgame jersey auction and $4 Michelob Ultra. Finish the weekend with Sunday Funday on November 30. Puck drops at 3 p.m. and fans can get $5 16oz. Busch Light the entire game.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

