Stingrays Drop Midweek Decision to Everblades, 3-1

Published on November 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays forward Patrick Guzzo (left) vs. the Florida Everblades

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays forward Patrick Guzzo (left) vs. the Florida Everblades(South Carolina Stingrays)

ESTERO, F.L. - The South Carolina Stingrays fell to the Florida Everblades, 3-1, on Wednesday night at the Hertz Arena as the Stingrays win streak ended at five games.

Florida (8-5-0-1) jumped out quickly in the 1st period pressuring South Carolina (9-4-0-0) immediately. Oliver Cooper gave the home side a 1-0 lead 6:46 into the game, and seven minutes later, Carson Gicewicz doubled Florida's advantage with 6:30 left in the 1st period.

The Everblades outshot South Carolina 19-2 in the first 20 minutes with Stingrays goalie, Mitch Gibson, saving 17 shots keeping the Stingrays within striking distance, trailing 2-0 heading to the 2nd period.

South Carolina found a response in the middle frame. Stan Cooley found a cutting Patrick Guzzo in the slot who tapped home his first professional goal with 14:14 left in the 2nd period, cutting the deficit in half, 2-1. South Carolina had multiple chances across the final 14 minutes of the 2nd period, but could not find an equalizer and went to the 3rd period trailing by one.

In the 3rd period, both sides traded chances, but Florida found insurance from Kyle Penney who scored his second goal this season 6:21 into the frame building the Everblades lead to two again, 3-1. The Stingrays could not find an answer down the stretch and dropped the first meeting with the Everblades this season, 3-1. Gibson saved 36 shots on 39 attempts in the loss.

South Carolina returns to action on Friday night as the Stingrays meet the Everblades again. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. from the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.