Admirals Drop Midweek Contest against Lions

Published on November 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières, Quebec - For the first time since meeting in the North Division Finals back in May, the Norfolk Admirals headed north to open a three-game season series against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Norfolk struck first, but the Lions responded with five unanswered goals as the Admirals fell 5-2 in the series opener.

Isaac Poulter made his seventh appearance in the blue paint and turned in another strong effort, stopping 45 of 50 shots in the defeat.

Just two minutes in, Brady Fleurent wasted no time making an impact. His sixth goal of the season-thanks to some sharp awareness in front-gave the Admirals an early spark and set the tone for the night. But the lead didn't last long. Just over a minute later, a tough bounce from behind the net slipped past the goal line, and Cédric Desruisseaux was credited with the tying goal.

Norfolk had a golden chance to swing the momentum back their way with a 5-on-3 power play, but despite good movement, they couldn't capitalize. The game stayed locked at one until the Lions grabbed the lead late in the period, when Sean Gulka fired one home with just over five minutes remaining.

The Admirals battled through some penalty trouble in the closing minutes of the frame, taking a pair of tripping calls, but their penalty kill held strong to keep the deficit manageable. Despite the effort, Norfolk headed to the locker room trailing 2-1, with Trois-Rivières controlling much of the play and outshooting them 17-5 in the opening period.

Seven minutes into the second period, the Lions stretched their lead to 3-1 as Tyler Hyland buried a one-timer off a smooth backhand feed. Norfolk spent much of the period battling penalty trouble, limiting their chances to build momentum. Despite a late push from the Admirals, the score held after 40 minutes.

That spark didn't carry into the third, as another early penalty proved costly. Adams Morgan Moisan made it 4-1 on a power-play one-timer from the blue line, and moments later, Anthony Beauregard added to the Lions' cushion to make it 5-1. Norfolk finally broke through when Jaydon Dureau showed off some nifty hand-eye coordination, knocking in his fourth of the season to cut the deficit to 5-2.

But that was as close as it would get, as the Lions locked things down the rest of the way to secure the win.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. TR - M. Adams-Moisan (1 goal, 1 assist)

2. TR - T. Cormier (2 assists)

3. TR - S. Gulka (1 goal, +1)

Next Up

Norfolk and Trois-Rivières will meet again on Friday for the second of three matchups this weekend, with puck drop from Colisée Vidéotron set for 7 p.m.







