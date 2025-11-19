Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 5

Published on November 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), finish off their five-game homestand this week with three meetings against the Allen Americans at Idaho Central Arena.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 19 vs. Allen | 7:10 p.m. (MT) - Postgame autographs

Friday, Nov. 21 vs. Allen | 7:10 p.m. (MT) - Military Appreciation jerseys

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Allen | 7:10 p.m. (MT) - Military Appreciation jerseys

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Nov. 14

Idaho 3 - Utah 2 (OT)

Idaho opened the scoring just 60 seconds into the game on a goal by Robbie Holmes. They held that lead until the early stages of the second period, where Utah's Tyler Gratton found the equalizer just 19 seconds into the frame. In the third period Stepan Timofeyev gave Utah a 3-2 edge with a power play goal at 8:27, but Mitch Wahl's seeing eye shot in the dying moments saved the Steelheads and forced overtime. In the extra frame, despite being shorthanded, the Steelheads created an odd-man rush, and while Connor Punnett's initial shot on goaltender Dylan Wells was saved, Jade Miller cashed in the rebound for the win and the extra point for Idaho.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Idaho 3 - Utah 4

While the Steelheads had momentum on their side following the OT win on Friday, they couldn't use it to generate a fast start on Saturday. Utah wound up with the first three goals on the board in the contest, as Stepan Timofeyev scored on the power play at 7:50 of the first period, and Tyler Gratton found the back of the net twice thereafter, once at 15:09 of the opening period, and again on the power play eight minutes into the second period. Kaleb Pearson got things started for Idaho late in the middle frame, striking from the right-wing circle at 17:52, but with just four seconds to go in the second period Reed Lebster scored on a back-door play after a pinball bounce left the Grizzlies with a prime scoring chance. Brendan Hoffman and Francesco Arcuri scored just two minutes apart in the final period, both on shots from the left faceoff circle, but despite cutting the lead to one goal the Steelheads' comeback bid came up just short, falling 4-3 in the end to the Grizzlies.

Sunday, Nov. 16

Idaho 6 - Utah 3

Though Sunday's game started in a similar fashion to the contest the day before, the result was much kinder for the Steelheads. Utah notched the first two goals in the series finale, with Noah Ganske and Danny Dzhaniyev each scoring in the opening 10 minutes. Jade Miller scored on a rebound in the crease to cut the deficit in half, at 11:07 of the frame, but Jack Ricketts' power play goal restored Utah's two-goal edge heading into the second period. From there Idaho took the game over. Miller found the back of the net again on a rip from the left circle to bring the Steelheads back within one goal at 16:12 of the second period, and just over two minutes later Jordan Steinmetz scored on a chaotic play in front of the net to tie the game heading into the third period. The Steelheads grabbed their first lead of the game just over 11 minutes into the third on a power play goal from Charlie Dodero, and after an insurance goal from Mitch Wahl and a 200-ft empty netter from Connor Punnett, the Steelheads walked away with the 6-3 victory.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Tahoe Knight Monsters (8-5-1-0, 17 pts, 0.607%)

2. Kansas City Mavericks (8-5-0-0, 16 pts, 0.615%)

3. Idaho Steelheads (7-6-1-0, 15 pts, 0.536%)

4. Tulsa Oilers (7-4-0-0, 14 pts, 0.636%)

5. Utah Grizzlies (5-6-2-0, 12 pts, 0.462%)

6. Rapid City Rush (5-6-2-0, 12 pts, 0.462%)

7. Wichita Thunder (4-6-2-1, 11 pts, 0.423%)

8. Allen Americans (4-4-2-0, 10 pts, 0.500%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Brendan Hoffman and Mitch Wahl lead the Steelheads with 10 points (6G, 4A).

Jordan Steinmetz scored his first ECHL and professional goal last Wednesday against Kansas City.

Jade Miller earned his 100th ECHL point with a shorthanded overtime goal against Utah on Friday and scored three goals in three games against the Grizzlies last weekend.

Arno Tiefensee earned third consecutive win on Sunday, stopping 27 of 30 Utah shots.

Charlie Dodero led the Steelheads with five points (1G, 2A) last week against the Grizzlies and is at 99 career ECHL points.

TEAM NOTES

BIG TIME BOUNCE BACK

Idaho bounced back from their loss to Utah on Saturday with a 6-3 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday. After falling behind 3-1 after the first period, the Steelheads scored five unanswered goals to race to the win. Jade Miller scored two goals in the effort, earning first start honors, while the game-winning goal went to Charlie Dodero, who put the Steelheads up 4-3 in the third period with a power play goal at 11:15 of the frame. Arno Tiefensee stopped 27 of 30 Utah shots in the win.

MILLER'S MOMENTOUS WEEKEND

Forward Jade Miller shined for the Steelheads in three games against the Grizzlies last weekend. Miller kicked things off on Friday with his 100th ECHL point on a shorthanded, overtime goal to take down the Grizzlies in Salt Lake City. Back in Boise, he wrapped up the weekend on Sunday with a three-point performance, including two goals and a plus/minus rating of +4. He now sits at six points on the season (3G, 3A) through 14 games.

PUNNETT GOES UP

Steelheads defenseman Connor Punnett was recalled to the Texas Stars on Tuesday by the Dallas Stars. Punnett posted seven points (1G, 6A) in 13 games with the Steelheads and scored his first goal of the season on Sunday against Utah with an empty net tally late in the third period. Punnett is also tied for the ECHL lead in plus/minus with a rating of +11 and will look to skate in his first AHL action with Texas moving forward.

SHEEN'S MILESTONE WATCH

Steelheads head coach Everett Sheen passed Derek Laxdal for the most ECHL wins in franchise history with 218 after Idaho's win over Utah on 10/25. He also coached his 361st game with the Steelheads on 11/14 to have the most games coached in franchise history. He needs just seven wins to take the all-time wins record for the franchise (ECHL + WCHL era) and complete the trio of records for the season.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffman & Mitch Wahl (6)

Assists: 3 players (6)

Points: Brendan Hoffman & Mitch Wahl (10)

Plus/Minus: Connor Punnett (+11) - T-1st ECHL

PIMs: Mitch Wahl (35) - 4th ECHL

PPGs: Seven players (1)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffman (2)

Shots: Brendan Hoffman (44)

Wins: Arno Tiefensee (3)

GAA: Arno Tiefensee (2.80)

SV%: Arno Tiefensee (.913)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket."







ECHL Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.