Wichita Announces Three Schedule Changes

Published on November 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today three changes to the teams upcoming home schedule. The changes are as follows:

The game against Utah on Wednesday, December 31 will now be at 6:05 p.m. instead of 7:05 p.m.

The game originally scheduled on Thursday, January 15 against Tahoe has been moved to Saturday, January 17 with a start time of 6:05 p.m.

The game originally scheduled on Thursday, February 5 against Rapid City has been moved to Saturday, February 7 with a start time of 6:05 p.m.

These changes along with the previously announced schedule changes in March will be reflected on the team's website. The Thunder will be playing a three-game series at Indy starting on March 4. Wichita will face the Fuel on March 6 and 7 before closing their eastern swing in Toledo on March 8.

Additionally, the Thunder play at home against Kansas City on March 27, head to Independence on March 28 and then close the weekend at INTRUST Bank Arena on March 29 against Trois-Rivieres.

Tickets will still be valid for the new dates. Any mobile tickets will be updated to the new date and time on Select-A-Seat. Any tickets that have already been added to a mobile wallet will need to be replaced.

The Thunder continues a six-game road trip on Friday night at 6:15 p.m. CST with a meeting against Toledo at the Huntington Center.







